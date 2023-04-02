(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) The prosecutor's office of Vasileostrovsky district of the Russian city of St. Petersburg initiated an investigation into an explosion that took place at a cafe in the city center, the department told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, emergency services told Sputnik that up to 15 people were injured in the explosion, one of them died. Another source told Sputnik that famous Russian blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in the blast.

"The prosecutor's office of the Vasileostrovsky district of Saint Petersburg launched an investigation into the explosion at one of the restaurants on the University embankment. All the causes and circumstances of the incident are now being established," the department said.