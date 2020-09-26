St. Petersburg Youth Career Forum Offers Participants 2,500 Jobs Despite Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia's Annual Youth Career Forum in Saint Petersburg, which is held online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, offered workshops, lectures, a hackathon and over 2,500 vacancies for young professionals along with other business activities and useful content that should help start planning a future career

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Russia's Annual Youth Career Forum in Saint Petersburg, which is held online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, offered workshops, lectures, a hackathon and over 2,500 vacancies for young professionals along with other business activities and useful content that should help start planning a future career.

The event is taking place from September 19-26 under the auspices of the administration of St. Petersburg.

According to the organizers, the world will continue to experience social, cultural, economic, environmental and technological changes, and became increasingly important to predict the best jobs for the future.

Dmitry Cherneyko, the chairman of the Labor and Employment Committee of St. Petersburg, expressed hope that the forum would be able to suggest ways that the young generation may want to adapt in order to prepare for the future's most interesting jobs.

According to him, the event in the previous years used to see the participation of 6,000-7,000 people but this year's online format could potentially beat the record.

"Holding the online addition of the forum allowing us to reach a wide audience and explore together what is the most interesting thing for young people to do in the modern world, what are the best careers for the future," he said.

The organizers also announced that a hackathon will be held on the forum site. Its goal is to develop several software products for the Russian labor market.

In addition to workshops and lectures, the forum's platform offers a wide variety of available vacancies in the leading Russian companies in different spheres such as banking, retail, engineering and also government sector.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the majority of public events and forums were canceled or moved online.