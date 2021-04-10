St. Vincent and the Grenadines Faces Explosive Eruption of La Soufriere - Seismologists

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) The seismic activity of La Soufriere volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has culminated in a powerful explosive eruption, the West Indies Seismic Research Center said.

On late Thursday, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves declared a massive evacuation on the island of Saint Vincent over the threat of eruption of La Soufriere.

"At 8:41 am [12:41 GMT] this morning ... an explosive eruption began at La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent. This is a culmination of the seismic activity that began on April 8," the research center wrote on its Twitter page on Friday.

The seismologists warned about the ashfall on the islands of St. Vincent, the Grenadines and Barbados.

Later on Friday, La Soufriere was rocked by the second massive explosion.

The most famous eruption of La Soufriere took place on May 6, 1902, and left 1,680 people dead. The most interesting fact about that event is that several days after it, on one of the neighboring islands, Martinique, the eruption of Mount Pelee volcano destroyed the town of Saint-Pierre, killing some 29,000 people.