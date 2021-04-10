UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

St. Vincent And The Grenadines Faces Explosive Eruption Of La Soufriere - Seismologists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 09:00 AM

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Faces Explosive Eruption of La Soufriere - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) The seismic activity of La Soufriere volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has culminated in a powerful explosive eruption, the West Indies Seismic Research Center said.

On late Thursday, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves declared a massive evacuation on the island of Saint Vincent over the threat of eruption of La Soufriere.

"At 8:41 am [12:41 GMT] this morning ... an explosive eruption began at La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent. This is a culmination of the seismic activity that began on April 8," the research center wrote on its Twitter page on Friday.

The seismologists warned about the ashfall on the islands of St. Vincent, the Grenadines and Barbados.

Later on Friday, La Soufriere was rocked by the second massive explosion.

The most famous eruption of La Soufriere took place on May 6, 1902, and left 1,680 people dead. The most interesting fact about that event is that several days after it, on one of the neighboring islands, Martinique, the eruption of Mount Pelee volcano destroyed the town of Saint-Pierre, killing some 29,000 people.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Twitter Barbados April May Event

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Heritage Mosque Square i ..

9 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah condoles with Queen Elizab ..

9 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler opens Khor Kalba Fort, reviews desig ..

9 hours ago

12th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

10 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Ka ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.