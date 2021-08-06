UrduPoint.com

St Vincent Police Arrest Women In Case Of Assassination Attempt Of Prime Minister -Senator

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 03:47 PM

He police of the Caribbean island nation of St Vincent and the Grenadines arrested a woman in the case of the assassination attempt of Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, Government Senator Julian Francis said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The police of the Caribbean island nation of St Vincent and the Grenadines arrested a woman in the case of the assassination attempt of Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, Government Senator Julian Francis said on Friday.

Earlier this week, the prime minister received a head injuring during a protest in Kingstown and has been sent to Barbados for medical examination.

"I want to say a woman has been arrested; there may be more. She wanted to apologise to the Prime Minister. I said no, she is not going in front of my political leader to do what; because you got locked up, you want to apologise, "Francis said, as quoted by News784.

