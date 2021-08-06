- Home
- St Vincent Police Arrest Women In Case of Assassination Attempt of Prime Minister -Senator
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 03:47 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The police of the Caribbean island nation of St Vincent and the Grenadines arrested a woman in the case of the assassination attempt of Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, Government Senator Julian Francis said on Friday.
Earlier this week, the prime minister received a head injuring during a protest in Kingstown and has been sent to Barbados for medical examination.
"I want to say a woman has been arrested; there may be more. She wanted to apologise to the Prime Minister. I said no, she is not going in front of my political leader to do what; because you got locked up, you want to apologise, "Francis said, as quoted by News784.