STA participates in Qatar International Exhibition for Tourism and Travel

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) is participating in the Qatar International Exhibition for Tourism and Travel held in the Qatari capital, Doha, from November 20 to 22.

The step is an extension of STA’s regional and international participations aimed at enhancing the Kingdom's position on the global tourism map, highlighting tourist destinations, experiences, and products, along with showcasing investment opportunities and fostering connections with partners both within and outside the Kingdom.

The Saudi pavilion is set up on an area of 250 square meters, featuring platforms for product developers and service providers in the Kingdom's tourism sector.

It includes a dedicated space for service providers to guests of the Two Holy Mosques under the umbrella of "Nusuk," the unified platform for pilgrims to Makkah and Madinah. The pavilion is characterized by an authentic ambience that reflects the Kingdom’s rich culture.

Participating in the Saudi pavilion are more than 20 Saudi entities and companies, including developers of destinations and tourism projects such as NEOM, Cruise Saudi, and Red Sea Global.

Additionally, there are organizers of trips and hotels, tourism and travel companies, national airlines, as well as companies specializing in Umrah, trip organization, and providing services to the guests of the Two Holy Mosques.

"The Saudi tourism sector has witnessed continuous growth in recent years, making it the fastest-growing tourist destination in the world. We have welcomed more than 16 million tourists in the first half of this year," said the CEO of middle East and Africa Markets at the STA, Abdulkarim Yousef Al-Darwish.

The STA’s participation in this exhibition comes at a time when visiting the Kingdom has become easier than ever, with various visa options available.

These include the tourist visa, which also allows for performing Umrah, transit visa, and family visit visa, in addition to the availability of electronic visas for residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union countries.

Moreover, visit visa holders from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Schengen countries, as well as citizens of 63 countries worldwide, can also easily visit the Kingdom.