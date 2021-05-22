Stabbing Attack in Amsterdam Kills 1 Person, Injures 4 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) A knifeman in Amsterdam fatally stabbed one person and injured four others in a series of spontaneous attacks overnight Saturday, Dutch news reported, citing a police statement.

The police have reportedly detained a male suspect but are lacking direct evidence that the 29-year-old had terrorist motives.

All other versions remain in consideration, in the meantime.

The attacks took place in the De Pijp neighborhood very close to Amsterdam city center. The injured individuals were taken to a hospital.