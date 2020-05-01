UrduPoint.com
Stabbing Attack In Australia Leaves Several People Injured, Attacker Shot Dead - Police

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) An unnamed man was killed by police in Western Australia after attacking several people with a knife in a shopping mall in the city of South Hedland, the regional police department said on Friday.

"Police can confirm that a male has died as a result of the incident at the South Hedland Square Shopping Centre. - A number of people have received injuries and are currently being treated at Hedland Health Campus. - Police will investigate the circumstances surrounding how these people received the injuries," Pilbara District Police said on Facebook.

According to a witness, as cited by local media, the attacker first stabbed one person in the parking lot of a nearby McDonald's, then another one in the parking lot of the South Hedland mall, and then several people inside the mall, including a woman with a baby carriage.

Another witness was quoted by North West Telegraph as saying that law enforcement first attempted to stop the attacker by a stun gun, but "shot him when the taser didn't work."

Police said the circumstances surrounding the shooting would be investigated "as per normal protocols."

