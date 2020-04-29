UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 03:39 PM

Stabbing Attack in Germany's Hanau Leaves 4 People Injured - Reports

Four people aged 17 to 26 years were injured in a stabbing attack in the German town of Hanau in the central state of Hesse, national magazine Focus Online reported on Wednesday, citing local police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Four people aged 17 to 26 years were injured in a stabbing attack in the German town of Hanau in the central state of Hesse, national magazine Focus Online reported on Wednesday, citing local police.

According to the magazine, the incident took place on Tuesday evening as five to seven men attacked streetwalkers with knives. Those injured are of Iraqi, Syrian and Albanian origins. They are stable now.

The police have arrested two suspects � men of 23 and 29 years old. These detainees are Syrians, according to Hanau's prosecutors, the magazine reported, adding that the investigation into the attack is ongoing.

As of now, there is no evidence that the attack was of political or xenophobic nature. The motive remains unclear. However, the police stated that the incident was not related to the murder of nine people with foreign roots in February by a gunman.

