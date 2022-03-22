Stabbing Attack in Israel Kills 1, Injures 3 - Emergency Medical Service

One person has died and three others sustained stab wounds in two knife attacks in the city of Beer Sheva in southern Israel, the country's national emergency medical service, Magen David Adom, said on Tuesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) One person has died and three others sustained stab wounds in two knife attacks in the city of Beer Sheva in southern Israel, the country's national emergency medical service, Magen David Adom, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli police said that an unknown man wielding a knife had attacked people in Beer Sheva. According to the emergency medical service, the first incident occurred at a gas station near a shopping center, while the second attack took place in the mall itself. The assailant was neutralized, police said, who believe that the incident may have been a terrorist attack.

"MDA Spokesperson: Update to the incident in Beer Sheva. #MDA #EMTs and #Paramedics have pronounced one female dead on scene, and are conveying 3 injured by #ambulance to #Soroka Hospital - Male, 60 and female 35 in critical condition, and another female, 40, in moderate condition," the emergency medical service said on Twitter.

According to local media, the assailant also hit a man on a bicycle on his way to the shopping center.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that he is aware of the attacks and is currently holding an emergency meeting with Minister of Public Security and Inspector General of Police.