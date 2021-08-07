UrduPoint.com

Stabbing Attack In Japanese Train Leaves 10 People Injured - Reports

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 08:50 AM

Stabbing Attack in Japanese Train Leaves 10 People Injured - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) A man has stabbed 10 people in a train in Japan, media reported on Saturday, citing police.

The incident took place on late Friday in a train of the Odakyu Electric Railway company, the NHK broadcaster reported.

A female student sustained seven stabbing injuries in her back and is in a critical condition, while other victims are in non-threatening condition.

Some 1.5 hours after the attack, a man came to a shop and asked the owner to call the police, admitting his guilt.

The 36-year-old unemployed man explained the attack on the young woman with a wish to murder her that emerged when he saw her happy face. The suspect added that he had chosen a train for the attack to maximize the number of victims, who could not flee in the closed space.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Police Student Company Young Man Japan Women Media

Recent Stories

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 ..

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 Pandemic - Brand Finance

8 hours ago
 Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani studen ..

Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani students, work permit holders

8 hours ago
 UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Inci ..

UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Incident - Envoy to UN

8 hours ago
 Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure Na ..

Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure National Interests - Deputy Envo ..

8 hours ago
 Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for ..

Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for Tajikistan

8 hours ago
 PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Ma ..

PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Man City close door on move

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.