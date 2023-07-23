Open Menu

Stabbing Attack In Japan's Osaka Leaves 3 People Injured - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2023 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) Three people were injured on Sunday morning in a stabbing attack by a male perpetrator on a train in the city of Osaka in western Japan, media reported.

The incident was reported at around 10:25 a.m.

local time (01:25 GMT) and the knifeman was promptly arrested, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported, citing local authorities.

Three victims, including a male train conductor, a male passenger in his 20s and another one in his 70s, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the report said.

The culprit, identified as 37-year-old Kazuya Shimizu, admitted to the stabbing. Police found he was carrying three knives when he was taken into custody.

