UrduPoint.com

Stabbing Attack In Montreal Leaves Three People Injured - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 06:10 AM

Stabbing Attack in Montreal Leaves Three People Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Three people were injured in a stabbing attack in Canada's Quebec; the suspect has been arrested, Montreal Gazette reports.

The stabbing occurred in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighborhood at around 3 p.m. local time on Sunday (19:00 GMT), the newspaper said citing police spokesperson Veronique Comtois.

Three people, two women and a man, were taken to the hospital with injuries. A male suspect was arrested and was also transported to the hospital with injuries, according to police.

According to CTV, one of the two injured women is in critical condition.

The causes behind the stabbing remain unknown and no details have been released on the nature of the object used in the attack.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Canada Man Male Women Sunday P

Recent Stories

Serbia breaks ground for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine ..

Serbia breaks ground for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine factory

5 hours ago
 Second Set of Projects of the 50 represents well t ..

Second Set of Projects of the 50 represents well thought-out strategy to invest ..

6 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi to mark 10th anniversary with a seri ..

NYU Abu Dhabi to mark 10th anniversary with a series of virtual activations on S ..

7 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai epitomises global ambitions for a ..

Expo 2020 Dubai epitomises global ambitions for a brighter future, says UAE Amba ..

7 hours ago
 Hamriyah Free Zone Authority stand at Big Five woo ..

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority stand at Big Five woos investors with exclusive pri ..

9 hours ago
 UAE, Kenya explore prospects of enhancing economic ..

UAE, Kenya explore prospects of enhancing economic cooperation

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.