Stabbing Attack in Montreal Leaves Three People Injured - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Three people were injured in a stabbing attack in Canada's Quebec; the suspect has been arrested, Montreal Gazette reports.

The stabbing occurred in Montreal's Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighborhood at around 3 p.m. local time on Sunday (19:00 GMT), the newspaper said citing police spokesperson Veronique Comtois.

Three people, two women and a man, were taken to the hospital with injuries. A male suspect was arrested and was also transported to the hospital with injuries, according to police.

According to CTV, one of the two injured women is in critical condition.

The causes behind the stabbing remain unknown and no details have been released on the nature of the object used in the attack.