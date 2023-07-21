Open Menu

Stabbing Attack In Seoul Leaves 1 Killed, 3 Injured - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) One person was killed and three others were injured in a stabbing attack by an enraged man in southwestern Seoul on Friday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

The incident took place near an exit from Sillim Subway Station at 14:07 local time (05:07 GMT).

Police officers managed to detain a 30-year-old suspect at the scene, the report said. An investigation has been launched into the incident to establish the motives behind the attack.

The three injured men were hospitalized, with one of them being in a life-threatening condition, police officials were cited as saying by Yonhap.

