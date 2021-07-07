Stabbing Attack Injures at Least 4 in Greek Capital - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) At least four people were injured in Athens on Wednesday morning when a man attacked passersby with a knife, the Kathimerini daily reports.

None of the injuries appear to be serious, the Athens-based newspaper said, adding that the attacker also reportedly injured himself during the Wednesday stabbing attack.

The assailant reportedly called the police himself and admitted his crime after attacking people with a knife in the streets of a residential suburb in Athens at around 09:30 a.m. local time (06:30 GMT) on Wednesday, Kathimerini said.

The attacker is now in custody. He has a history of mental illness, according to the Athens-Macedonian news Agency.