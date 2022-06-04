UrduPoint.com

Stabbing Attack Results In Three Injured In Los Angeles - Police

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2022 | 08:00 AM

Stabbing Attack Results in Three Injured in Los Angeles - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) Three people were injured in a stabbing incident at a hospital in Los Angeles, local police said.

"Reports of multiple people stabbed at Encino Hospital. The suspect is believed to be contained in a room within the hospital. There is a large police presence," the Los Angeles Police Department said on social media on Friday.

The Los Angeles Times reported citing police and healthcare authorities that a doctor and two nurses were stabbed at the Encino Hospital Medical Center on Friday afternoon. The injured are being treated at a different medical facility and are in stable condition.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

According to KTLA, the alleged attacker entered the Encino hospital claiming that he needed treatment after a reported car crash. KTLA said that one of the people stabbed by the attacker is in critical condition.

More Stories From World

