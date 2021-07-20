UrduPoint.com
Stabbing Attempt On Mali Interim President

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 03:36 PM

Stabbing attempt on Mali interim president

Two armed men, including one who wielded a knife, attacked Mali's interim president Assimi Goita on Tuesday, an AFP journalist saw, during prayers in the great mosque in the capital Bamako

Two armed men, including one who wielded a knife, attacked Mali's interim president Assimi Goita on Tuesday, an AFP journalist saw, during prayers in the great mosque in the capital Bamako.

The attack took place during festivities for the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha. The president has since been taken from the scene, according to the journalist.

