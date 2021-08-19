Stability in Central Asia Requires Work With Russia - UK Foreign Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Ensuring stability in Central Asia will require work with regional actors, including Russia, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

"We must work to safeguard regional stability, and that will require us to work with different partners and it will require engagement with key regional players, including India, China, Russia, Pakistan, the Central Asian states, however difficult or complex that may prove and outside of our comfort zone," Raab said in a statement published by the UK Foreign Office.

On August 15, the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Most countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in the Central Asian country following the events.