Stability in Middle East Possible Only When US, Turkey Leave Syria - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) If the United States wants peace and stability in the middle East, it should withdraw from Syria and stop supporting militants who disrupt the country's restoration efforts, Hasan Khaddour, Syrian Ambassador in Vienna, said in an interview to Sputnik, adding that Turkey should do the same.

"So if they [US] need settlement, stability in the Middle East, stability in Syria, they have to leave Syria for the sake of the Syrians, withdraw their occupying forces out of Syria and the Turkish occupation should do the same," Khaddour said.

He stressed that now the Syrian people need stability and resources to rebuild the country to the state it was in before the war, to restore universities and schools, and the health, transport and energy sectors.

According to the diplomat, the US should also stop supporting militants who burn crops, return the oil fields back to the Syrian people, and lift sanctions imposed on the country.

"If the Americans are serious and willing, as they say, to have the Middle East settled, they have to revise their policy. They are punishing the Syrian people by these sanctions and imposing coercive measures against them," the ambassador said.

On Thursday, at a meeting of the Astana trio of guarantor states of the process for a resolution in Syria, consisting of Russia, Iran, and Turkey, Moscow expressed hope that Turkish and US forces will withdraw from the country as the situation stabilizes.

Russia has also insisted in the UN on the termination of the cross-border mechanism of humanitarian assistance to Syria, saying it was an "anachronism" that was increasingly abused by terrorist groups.