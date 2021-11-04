Stability on Russia-Belarus Border Important - Putin

Stability on the Russia-Belarus border is important, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, adding that Moscow will keep providing assistance to Minsk

SEVASTOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Stability on the Russia-Belarus border is important, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, adding that Moscow will keep providing assistance to Minsk.

"The goal of creating an atmosphere of stability and security on our external borders is of particular importance.

We intend to jointly resist any attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of our sovereign states. And Russia, of course, will continue to provide assistance to the fraternal Belarusian people, there is no doubt about that," Putin said during the online meeting of the Supreme Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.