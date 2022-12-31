Stabilization Blackout Schedules Applied in Ukraine - Energy Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2022) Stabilization blackouts are in place in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, while the city of Odesa is experiencing emergency shutdowns, Ukrainian utility DTEK said on Saturday.

"We return to the schedules for stabilization power cuts. However, the situation in the power grid remains difficult. Thus, we ask you to treat with understanding possible deviations that may occur to balance the power system," the utility said on its website.

According to the company, only emergency shutdowns will take place in Odesa on December 31.

The schedules for stabilization shutdowns that were prepared earlier are not functioning yet, DTEK said.

On Friday, the head of the Odesa regional administration, Maksym Marchenko, announced that operations of energy-intensive industrial enterprises were planned to be limited on holidays in order to transfer energy to residential areas, which would allow to avoid power outages on New Year's Eve.