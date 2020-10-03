UrduPoint.com
Stable Peace In Europe May Be Ensured Only Together With Russia - Bundestag Vice President

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Russia is remaining an important partner for Europe as the stable peace in the region may be ensured only together with Moscow, Vice President of the lower chamber of the German parliament Wolfgang Kubicki told Sputnik.

"Russia has always been and is remaining an important partner in the common European home. The stable peace will be ensured in Europe only together with Russia, not against it," Kubicki, who is a member of the Free Democratic Party, said.

