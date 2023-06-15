CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) BBC journalists at the Cairo bureau told Sputnik on Wednesday that they have gone on a one-day strike to protest the broadcaster's unfair pay policy.

The tensions between the BBC Cairo bureau and the London head office started two months ago following a reduction in the real wages of journalists and office staff due to the recent dramatic devaluation of the Egyptian pound.

Khaled El-Balshy, the head of Egypt's Journalists Syndicate, and one of its members, Muhammad El-Gar, joined the strike.

"The syndicate intervened as a supporter of our colleagues in the negotiations with the British Broadcasting Corporation to help the journalists in their fair demand to adjust wages following the devaluation of the Egyptian pound," El-Gar told Sputnik.

He added that the syndicate had filed a protest with the broadcaster's top management over its disregard for the devaluation of the local currency.

The BBC Cairo bureau staff suspended work until Wednesday evening. The one-day strike is a first step that could lead to further escalation if the administration does not respond to their demands for wage adjustments, the journalists said.

The broadcaster has not commented on the issue so far.

The Egyptian pound has plunged almost 100% against the US Currency since March 2021. In December 2022, Egypt's annual inflation rate was 21.9%, which is a record low since 2017.