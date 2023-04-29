UrduPoint.com

Staff At Russian Embassy School In Warsaw Has To Leave Building Until 16:00 GMT - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2023 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) Polish authorities ordered the staff working at the school at the Russian embassy in Warsaw to leave the building until 6 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT) on Saturday, minister-counselor Andrey Ordash told Sputnik.

"They are currently going through the premises, making an inventory of the property. School employees were told that they had to leave the building until 6 p.m.," Ordash said.

