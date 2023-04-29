Staff of Russian Embassy School Leaving Building After Polish Authorities' Raid

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) Employees of the Russian embassy school in Warsaw are leaving the building after it was stormed by the Polish authorities earlier on Saturday, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported from the scene.

A total of 29 people, namely employees and their family members, including children, were on the school grounds when the Polish authorities swooped on the building. They were told to vacate the premises by 6 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT).

Having loaded their belongings into a truck, the school employees are leave the building to the Russian patriotic march "Farewell of Slavianka" and Soviet military song "Katyusha." Polish judicial officers remain on the school grounds and continue to take inventory of the premises and property.