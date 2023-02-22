MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Employees of the US Embassy in London have been evacuated, the building area has been cordoned off, British media reported on Wednesday.

What exactly caused the evacuation is unknown, but the police told the Daily Mail they were aware of the incident.

According to the Mirror newspaper, security officials are evaluating the situation, people who were in the building have been evacuated to another part of the building. People were told to move away from the windows.