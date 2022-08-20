UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Staff Shortage, Unstable Funding Impede Access to Medical Care in Australia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) The unstable funding for general practice and shortage of doctors in Australia have made it harder for patients to receive medical care they need in current high-risk conditions, doctors told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on Saturday.

According to the media outlet, a lack of nurses has forced doctors to do more paperwork and, thus, focus less on medical consultations. Additionally, this has led many general practice physicians to now feel overloaded, doctors told ABC.

Based on these facts, Australian clinics have reportedly decided to increase the cost of services provided, while the Federal government has raised the rebate for doctors, but the measures have not covered other growing costs met by medical staff.

The burden on general practitioners in cities is also exacerbated by a shortage of doctors in rural areas and small towns, since medical graduates do not want to work harder for lower wages, according to physicians quoted by the news agency.

In addition, given the current tense situation in the world, more people are feeling the need for mental health consultations, which take more time and consequently increase queues in clinics, the media outlet reported.

According to ABC, Australian Health Minister Mark Butler has listened to doctors' concerns and pledged to find ways to improve access to medical care and provide better support for people with ongoing and chronic illness. In particular, the Australian government allocated $750 million in the Strengthening Medicare Fund in late July to "turn proposals into concrete actions for a person-centred Primary health care system."

