Staff Shortages at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol Cost KLM $174Mln in Q3 2022 - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Royal Dutch Airlines KLM lost 175 million Euros ($174 million) due to staff shortages at its main Amsterdam hub Schiphol, the company reported Friday citing third quarter figures.

Of this sum, 30 million euros was spent on compensations for passengers of canceled flights. KLM charter airline Transavia lost 55 million euros in missed revenues.

The airline's third quarter yield was above the 2019 despite its operating capacity dropping 20% from the same period three years ago. It recorded operating profits of 443 million euros between July and September on revenues of 3.

2 billion euros, carrying a total 9.5 million passengers.

Schiphol, one of Europe's busiest airports, has been struggling to fill hundreds of security jobs, with staffing problems leading to long lines, missed flights and caps on traveler numbers, which are expected to continue into March. Airport chaos has been compounded by a summer travel boom, soaring fuel prices and pilot and cabin crew strikes that have forced more flight cancellations by air carriers.