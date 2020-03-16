Staffer of WHO Geneva Headquarters Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) A staffer of the World Health Organization (WHO)'s headquarters in Geneva has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a knowledgeable source told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the source, the infected person last attended the WHO headquarters on March 5.

The person has entered quarantine and has already received the needed medical assistance.

None of those who have been in direct contact with the infected person have any COVID-19 symptoms. The WHO has informed all the Geneva-based international agencies that it has started identifying all the contacts.