UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Staffer Of WHO Geneva Headquarters Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:19 PM

Staffer of WHO Geneva Headquarters Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Source

A staffer of the World Health Organization (WHO)'s headquarters in Geneva has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a knowledgeable source told Sputnik on Monday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) A staffer of the World Health Organization (WHO)'s headquarters in Geneva has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a knowledgeable source told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the source, the infected person last attended the WHO headquarters on March 5.

The person has entered quarantine and has already received the needed medical assistance.

None of those who have been in direct contact with the infected person have any COVID-19 symptoms. The WHO has informed all the Geneva-based international agencies that it has started identifying all the contacts.

Related Topics

World Geneva March All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

6 minutes ago

AJK govt reshuffles dozens of officers

1 minute ago

New York Governor Orders Local Governments to Redu ..

1 minute ago

Three killed, one injured in Lasbella road acciden ..

1 minute ago

Russian, Estonian Leaders Agree to Speedily Repatr ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review efforts t ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.