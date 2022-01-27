Staged Chemical Attacks Could Be Prepared in Donbas Like in Syria - DPR Leader Pushilin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said staged chemical attacks could be prepared in Donbas, like earlier in Syria.

"Ukraine accused us of leaking chemicals in Gorlovka.

We link this to the possibility of staged chemical attacks, as in Syria. OSCE representatives did not confirm the leak, so we hope that Kiev will not use this scenario," Pushilin said when asked about staged chemical attacks in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.