UrduPoint.com

Stakes 'never Been Higher' In Climate Fight: IPCC Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2022 | 03:34 PM

Stakes 'never been higher' in climate fight: IPCC head

The stakes for humanity in the fight against global heating are higher than ever, the UN's climate science chief said Monday as nearly 200 nations met to finalise a harrowing report on climate impacts

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The stakes for humanity in the fight against global heating are higher than ever, the UN's climate science chief said Monday as nearly 200 nations met to finalise a harrowing report on climate impacts.

"The need for the Working Group 2 report has never been greater because the stakes have never been higher," Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Chair Hoesung Lee said in a live videocast.

Related Topics

United Nations

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, 2,713 reco ..

UAE announces 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, 2,713 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

8 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule

PSL 2022: What is today’s schedule

12 minutes ago
 Promotion of higher education in top priorities of ..

Promotion of higher education in top priorities of Govt: Dummar

3 minutes ago
 Brazil registers 140,234 new COVID-19 cases

Brazil registers 140,234 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Iranian delegation led by Interior Minister Dr Vah ..

Iranian delegation led by Interior Minister Dr Vahidi arrives in Islamabad

37 minutes ago
 West Provokes Ukraine to Use Force to Regain Contr ..

West Provokes Ukraine to Use Force to Regain Control Over Donbas - Russian Milit ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>