Stakes 'never been higher' in climate fight: IPCC head

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The stakes for humanity in the fight against global heating are higher than ever, the UN's climate science chief said Monday as nearly 200 nations met to finalise a harrowing report on climate impacts.

"The need for the Working Group 2 report has never been greater because the stakes have never been higher," Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Chair Hoesung Lee said in a live videocast.