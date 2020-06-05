Stalemate after fourth round of post-Brexit talks

The latest round of Brexit trade talks ended with no breakthrough Friday, as the EU and Britain stuck to long-held positions and called for negotiations to be ramped up

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The latest round of Brexit trade talks ended with no breakthrough Friday, as the EU and Britain stuck to long-held positions and called for negotiations to be ramped up.

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier could report "no significant progress this week", accusing London of backtracking on divorce terms agreed last year.

"This situation cannot go on forever," Barnier told reporters after hundreds of officials completed four days of virtual talks on forging future EU-UK ties.

And the former French minister said any agreement must be reached before October 31 in order to be ratified before the end of the year.

This is when Britain will leave the EU single market and customs union with or without a trade deal.

Barnier's UK counterpart David Frost noted "limited" advances and asked that both sides "intensify and accelerate our work" in order to clinch the deal.