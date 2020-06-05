UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stalemate After Fourth Round Of Post-Brexit Talks

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 09:03 PM

Stalemate after fourth round of post-Brexit talks

The latest round of Brexit trade talks ended with no breakthrough Friday, as the EU and Britain stuck to long-held positions and called for negotiations to be ramped up

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The latest round of Brexit trade talks ended with no breakthrough Friday, as the EU and Britain stuck to long-held positions and called for negotiations to be ramped up.

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier could report "no significant progress this week", accusing London of backtracking on divorce terms agreed last year.

"This situation cannot go on forever," Barnier told reporters after hundreds of officials completed four days of virtual talks on forging future EU-UK ties.

And the former French minister said any agreement must be reached before October 31 in order to be ratified before the end of the year.

This is when Britain will leave the EU single market and customs union with or without a trade deal.

Barnier's UK counterpart David Frost noted "limited" advances and asked that both sides "intensify and accelerate our work" in order to clinch the deal.

Related Topics

UK Divorce London David Progress Brexit October Market Agreement

Recent Stories

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan tonight

21 minutes ago

American blogger accuses former President Zardari ..

1 hour ago

Over 1100 teams taking part in locust operations i ..

2 hours ago

Bahrain's 400m world champion Naser gets provision ..

3 minutes ago

PM asks Tigers force to fight against climate chan ..

2 hours ago

New York City Police Arrests 270 People Overnight ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.