Stalled Kosovo-Serbia talks to resume Sunday

Kosovo's Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will relaunch talks in Brussels on Sunday, an EU spokesman said, reviving negotiations that ground to a halt in 2018

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Kosovo's Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will relaunch talks in Brussels on Sunday, an EU spokesman said, reviving negotiations that ground to a halt in 2018.

The talks are intended to solve one of Europe's most intractable territorial disputes, with Belgrade refusing to recognise Kosovo's independence.

The talks will follow a video summit on Friday hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel aimed at easing tensions between the Balkan rivals.

"It is no coincidence that we are continuing the virtual dialogue on Sunday (in Brussels)," said Peter Stano, an EU spokesman. "These are complementary events."Both Kosovo and Serbia have been facing mounting pressure from the West to rebootnegotiations after a series of diplomatic tit-for-tats effectively suspended the peace effort.