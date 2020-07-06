UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stalled Kosovo-Serbia Talks To Resume Sunday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:44 PM

Stalled Kosovo-Serbia talks to resume Sunday

Kosovo's Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will relaunch talks in Brussels on Sunday, an EU spokesman said, reviving negotiations that ground to a halt in 2018

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Kosovo's Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will relaunch talks in Brussels on Sunday, an EU spokesman said, reviving negotiations that ground to a halt in 2018.

The talks are intended to solve one of Europe's most intractable territorial disputes, with Belgrade refusing to recognise Kosovo's independence.

The talks will follow a video summit on Friday hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel aimed at easing tensions between the Balkan rivals.

"It is no coincidence that we are continuing the virtual dialogue on Sunday (in Brussels)," said Peter Stano, an EU spokesman. "These are complementary events."Both Kosovo and Serbia have been facing mounting pressure from the West to rebootnegotiations after a series of diplomatic tit-for-tats effectively suspended the peace effort.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe German Brussels Belgrade Independence Serbia Angela Merkel Sunday 2018 From

Recent Stories

Etihad Aviation Group oragnises Manchester City Yo ..

1 minute ago

Shoaib Malik gives challenge to Sania Mirza

7 minutes ago

16 minutes ago

Birth anniversary of 1965 War Hero M. M. Alam bein ..

49 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Kabul Refuses to Free 597 Militants From Taliban L ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.