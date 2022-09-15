UrduPoint.com

Stampede At Concert In Guatemala Kills 9, Injures 20 - Emergency Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2022 | 10:19 PM

Stampede at Concert in Guatemala Kills 9, Injures 20 - Emergency Services

Nine people were killed and 20 others were injured in a stampede after a rock concert in the western Guatemalan city of Quetzaltenango, local firefighters said on Thursday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Nine people were killed and 20 others were injured in a stampede after a rock concert in the western Guatemalan city of Quetzaltenango, local firefighters said on Thursday.

"Twenty people received blows and possible fractures...

nine more people died as a result of a stampede while exiting the concert at the Quetzaltenango fair," according to the report.

All those injured were taken to hospital, the report added.

According to local media, the concert was part of an event marking Independence Day in Guatemala that commemorates the liberation of Central American provinces from Spanish rule on this day in 1821.

