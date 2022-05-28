Stampede in Church in Southern Nigeria Results in 31 Deaths - Reports

More than 30 people were killed in a stampede during an event organized by a new generation church in Port Harcourt, the capital of Nigeria's Rivers State, the Punch newspaper reported on Saturday, citing police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) More than 30 people were killed in a stampede during an event organized by a new generation church in Port Harcourt, the capital of Nigeria's Rivers State, the Punch newspaper reported on Saturday, citing police.

The church in Port Harcourt organized an event to distribute gifts and food among the poor when the incident happened that resulted in 31 people killed, the newspaper reported, citing acting spokesman for the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko.

According to the spokesperson, as cited by the newspaper, some people broke into the church before the start of the event, causing others to rush in, which lead to the stampede.

An investigation to establish the immediate and remote causes of the incident has been launched, the spokesperson confirmed to the newspaper.