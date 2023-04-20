UrduPoint.com

Stampede In Yemen's Capital Sanaa Kills 80 People, Injures Over 100 - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 05:10 AM

Stampede in Yemen's Capital Sanaa Kills 80 People, Injures Over 100 - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Eighty people have been killed, and more than 100 have been injured in a stampede in the center of Yemen's capital city of Sanaa, controlled by the Houthi rebel Ansar Allah movement, a local source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The number of casualties of the stampede at an aid distribution center at the Main school in the Bab al-Yemen area in the east of the capital has risen to 80, including children, and 120 people have been injured," the source said.

The source said that 20 victims were in critical condition, adding that the number of casualties would increase in the nearest future.

Earlier in the day, the source said that ten people had been killed, and some 40 had been wounded in the stampede.

He added the injured people had been taken to the nearest hospitals. He noted that this was the first such incident, adding that businesspersons have been distributing aid to the people in need at the same place for several weeks without any casualties.

Moreover, the press office of the Houthis' Supreme Political Council tweeted that Council Chairman Mahdi al-Mashat expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and ordered that a committee be established to investigate the incident. He also stressed the importance of taking the necessary measures to clarify the causes of the incident.

