UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stampede Kills 9 In Brazil's Sao Paulo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:41 PM

Stampede kills 9 in Brazil's Sao Paulo

At least nine people were trampled to death and another seven people were injured on Sunday during a stampede at a massive dance in the largest Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, authorities said

RIO DE JANEIRO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :At least nine people were trampled to death and another seven people were injured on Sunday during a stampede at a massive dance in the largest Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, authorities said.

The incident happened as people panicked after hearing gunshots from a nearby confrontation between police officers and two suspects who opened fire as they tried to flee on a motorcycle. Authorities said nearly 5,000 people were at the dance event.

Sao Paulo State Governor Joao Doria regretted the loss of life and asked for an investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Hearing Injured Fire Police Governor Sao Paulo Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

Missed revenue target may lead to harsher measures ..

3 minutes ago

SCMC intensifies activities during National Bullyi ..

14 minutes ago

Court accepts plea bargain of two accused

3 minutes ago

Mauritius installs ex-culture minister as presiden ..

3 minutes ago

11 arrested over marriage act violations in Faisal ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Confirms on Preliminary Basis Putin-Erdoga ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.