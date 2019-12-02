(@FahadShabbir)

At least nine people were trampled to death and another seven people were injured on Sunday during a stampede at a massive dance in the largest Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, authorities said

RIO DE JANEIRO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :At least nine people were trampled to death and another seven people were injured on Sunday during a stampede at a massive dance in the largest Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, authorities said.

The incident happened as people panicked after hearing gunshots from a nearby confrontation between police officers and two suspects who opened fire as they tried to flee on a motorcycle. Authorities said nearly 5,000 people were at the dance event.

Sao Paulo State Governor Joao Doria regretted the loss of life and asked for an investigation into the incident.