Stampede Kills At Least 56 At Guinea Football Match
Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) A stampede at a football match dedicated to Guinea's junta chief killed at least 56 people, the government said Monday, as the opposition accused the military-led authorities of being "directly responsible" for the tragedy.
Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah, whom junta leader General Mamadi Doumbouya dispatched to the scene, Monday evening said there would be three days of official mourning from Tuesday "as the nation is in mourning today."
He added that national flags would also be held at half mast.
Fans at Sunday's game in the second city of N'Zerekore invaded the pitch after two red cards and a controversial late penalty were awarded towards the end of a spirited encounter against visitors Labe, witnesses said.
The violent events had initially been reported as clashes between fans.
