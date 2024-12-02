Open Menu

'Stampedes' Kill 56 At Guinea Football Match: Govt

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 03:40 PM

'Stampedes' kill 56 at Guinea football match: govt

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Stampedes at a football match killed 56 people in Guinea's second-largest city of N'Zerekore, the government said Monday.

"Protests of dissatisfaction with refereeing decisions led to stone-throwing by supporters, resulting in fatal stampedes" at Sunday's match, the government statement said, which was published as a news ticker on national television.

"Hospital services have put the provisional death toll at 56," it added.

Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah condemned the "incidents that marred the match between the teams of Labe and N'Zerekore", in a post on Facebook.

"The government is following the situation and reiterates its call for calm so as not to impede hospital services from aiding the injured," he added.

