Standard Turkish citizens in Albania arrive home

Turkish citizens stranded in Albania after the earthquake were brought to Turkey Wednesday on a plane

ANKARA, 27th Nov, 2019 :Turkish citizens stranded in Albania after the earthquake were brought to Turkey Wednesday on a plane.

Tuesday's 6.4-magnitude earthquake left 20 people dead and injured 600 others.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said in a tweet the Turkish citizens have reached the capital Ankara.

One of the affected citizens, Cuneyt Kilincpinar told Anadolu Agency he was visiting Albania on a business trip.

"There were two small jolts back to back, we went out and wandered around. "When we entered the building again, a powerful third tremor struck, it destroyed everything," Kilincpinar said.

The earthquake was centered in the coastal city of Durres but was felt in other cities, particularly the capital Tirana, as well as in North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro.