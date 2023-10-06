Open Menu

Standing Out In The Crowd - A Pakistan Fan At India's World Cup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Standing out in the crowd - a Pakistan fan at India's World Cup

Hyderabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) He has survived a heart attack, suffers from diabetes, and has just travelled more than 8,200 miles (13,300km) to watch a cricket match.

Meet Chacha Mohammad Basheer, likely the only native Pakistan supporter inside the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium where his beloved team began their World Cup campaign on Friday.

"I am the only Pakistani here but my voice and enthusiasm are equal to 100-150 people in the stadium," Basheer told AFP ahead of the match with the Netherlands.

The 67-year-old Chicago-based Basheer was dressed in a Pakistan flag shirt and even carried a national flag in his hand.

Basheer has already been caught up in the decades-long political tension between Pakistan and India which means this World Cup marks the first time in seven years that a Pakistan team has played in the country.

He claims he was close to being detained last week at Hyderabad airport when he chanted "Pakistan Zindabad" ("Long live Pakistan") slogans and waved a Pakistan flag to greet Babar Azam's team.

"The police took my flag as it was not allowed so I gave it to them," said Basheer. "But the team's welcome was fantastic."

Delays in processing visas have thwarted plans for droves of Pakistan fans to cross the border and support their team.

As a US passport holder, Basheer was able to sidestep that chaos.

"I'm sad that no Pakistani fans have been allowed here, but I'm sure that once the tournament progresses they will come in large numbers as they are waiting for visas," said Basheer, whose Indian wife is from Hyderabad.

"Pakistan is my country of birth," added Karachi-born Basheer.

"I am lucky that my wife is from India so I have affection for both countries."

The strained relations between India and Pakistan have stalled bilateral cricket ties between the two countries since 2012 but they meet only in multi-nation events like the World Cup, World T20, and Asia Cup.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Attack T20 World Police Wife Hyderabad Netherlands Babar Azam Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Border From Asia Airport Sad

Recent Stories

European Parliament votes to roll over rules on GS ..

European Parliament votes to roll over rules on GSP Plus till 2027

30 minutes ago
 UAE, India sign MoU to drive investment, collabora ..

UAE, India sign MoU to drive investment, collaboration in industry, advanced tec ..

46 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges univer ..

Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges university students to embrace susta ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while ..

Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while driving after recording six r ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy, Abu Dhabi Chamber host India’s top CEOs to promote privat ..

2 hours ago
 UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strateg ..

UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strategies to achieve climate neutral ..

2 hours ago
Cricket fever is back with Emirates as the Officia ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan is currently suffering from severe econom ..

Pakistan is currently suffering from severe economic&security challenges.Prevent ..

2 hours ago
 FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme ..

FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme for sound economic governance

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Netherlands dominate as Fakhar, Im ..

World Cup 2023: Netherlands dominate as Fakhar, Imam and Babar depart early

3 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of H ..

Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award for its ‘FOG WAT ..

3 hours ago
 Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwi ..

Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwis in ICC World Cup Opener

4 hours ago

More Stories From World