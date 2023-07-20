Open Menu

Stanford President Tessier-Lavigne Resigns Over Falsified Research Scandal

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne said on Wednesday that he is resigning from his position at the end of August over concerns about allegedly falsifying the results of research he was involved in.

Tessier-Lavigne resigned despite a committee having cleared him of wrongdoing after reports that he did not adhere to the standards of scientific rigor in some studies.

"Although the report clearly refutes the allegations of fraud and misconduct that were made against me, for the good of the university, I have made the decision to step down as president effective August 31," Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement.

During the seven years as president of Stanford, Tessier-Lavigne also made headlines for limiting free speech on campus, including attempting to block former US Vice President Mike Pence from speaking at the university by withholding funding from the student organization sponsoring Pence's visit.

Tessier-Lavigne will be temporarily replaced with Professor Richard Saller, who teaches European Studies at the university, while a suitable long-term replacement can be found, the statement said.

