Star-studded culinary showcase, mega-deals mark Gulfood 2024

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The largest-ever culinary showcase concluded Friday at the Dubai World Trade Centre, marking a successful five-day run for Gulfood 2024, the world's largest annual food and beverage event.

Across the five days of the show, a star-studded line-up of internationally renowned chefs sharing 25 Michelin stars are showcasing traditional cooking methods, elevating authentic ingredients, and revealing the stories behind the world’s most beloved dishes in over 90 Masterclasses. Meanwhile, at Chef Talks, established and up-and-coming chefs are giving insights into the dishes that will take the world by storm this year, along with culinary tips and tricks.

Top Names participating in the programme include Chef Alain Passard of L'Arpege, Chef Enrico Cerea of da Vittorio, Chef Joan Roca of El Celler de Can Roca, and Chef Mark Donald of The Glenturret.

Home-grown talent includes Chef Vladimir Mukhin of White Rabbit Krasota in Dubai. This year's theme highlights the union of rich heritage and traditional culinary practices with modern, trendsetting innovative techniques.

Dubai World Cuisine, a series of city-wide dinner collaborations between homegrown chefs and culinary icons from around Europe aimed at shaping the cultural identity of Dubai and helping establish it on the world’s culinary map, has already seen successful dinners at six Dubai culinary landmarks – Krasota, Lowe, Takahisa, Armani Ristorante, Folly, and F.R.N.D.S. Grand Cafe.