Star Witnesses In House Impeachment Never Spoke With Trump - White House

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 12:50 AM

Star Witnesses in House Impeachment Never Spoke With Trump - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Evidence in the US House impeachment probe thus far is based on second-hand information from bureaucrats who have never spoken with President Donald Trump, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Dem[ocrat]s star witnesses can't provide any first-hand knowledge of any wrongdoing by POTUS [president of the United States]," Grisham said via Twitter. "These are essentially two bureaucrats with a foreign policy gripe."

Grisham also noted that the first two witnesses, acting US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Eastern Europe George Kent, had never spoken to Trump.

"Think about that: In a Presidential impeachment hearing, the Dems witnesses have never even spoken w[ith] President Trump.

This country deserves so much better," Grisham said in a second tweet.

A prominent complaint from the first two witnesses on the first day of public testimony in the House impeachment probe was that the White House bypassed professional diplomats at the State Department by putting Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in charge of US policy toward Ukraine.

Efforts by House Democrats to impeach Trump are based on allegations that the president withheld $400 million in US military aid to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender for the presidency in 2020 elections.

Trump has called the Democrats' impeachment inquiry another political witch hunt to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential election.

