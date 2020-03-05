Starbucks bans personal cups over coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Reusable cups are in vogue for reducing waste but are no longer welcome at Starbucks cafes over fears of the coronavirus, the coffee chain announced.

"We are pausing the use of personal cups and 'for here' ware in our stores," Rossann Williams, an executive vice president, said in a statement Wednesday, adding that Starbucks would still give a 10-cent discount to customers who bring their own cup.

The move was the latest sign of the viral outbreak's disruption of daily life as it spreads across the globe, having now killed 3,200 people and infected 95,000 after beginning in China.

Airlines are slashing flights to countries with large outbreaks, schools are closing, meetings are being canceled and many companies are changing their operations.