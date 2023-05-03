Starbucks' Net Earnings Grow by 18% in First Half of 2022-2023 Financial Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The net earnings of Starbucks, one of the largest chain of coffee shops in the world, increased by 18.3% in annual terms in the first half of 2022-2023 financial year, reaching $1.76 billion, according to the company's reporting.

Net earnings per common share grew to $1.53 from $1.28 in the previous year, while the company's net earnings in the reporting period increased by 11.1% reaching $17.433 billion, according to the report.

In the second quarter of the financial year, net earnings of the coffee shop chain surged by 34.

7% in annual terms amounting to $908.3 million. Starbucks' earnings per share grew to $0.79 from $0.58 the year before. The quarterly revenue increased by 14.2% to $8.719 billion, the report said.

The company opened a total of 464 new stores in the second quarter in comparison with 313 opened in the same period of the previous year, the document added.

Laxman Narasimhan, Starbucks' chief executive officer, said that the company's leadership now "has a clear line of sight into" its "growth headroom," as well as the opportunities to further enhance the business.