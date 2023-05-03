UrduPoint.com

Starbucks' Net Earnings Grow By 18% In First Half Of 2022-2023 Financial Year

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Starbucks' Net Earnings Grow by 18% in First Half of 2022-2023 Financial Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The net earnings of Starbucks, one of the largest chain of coffee shops in the world, increased by 18.3% in annual terms in the first half of 2022-2023 financial year, reaching $1.76 billion, according to the company's reporting.

Net earnings per common share grew to $1.53 from $1.28 in the previous year, while the company's net earnings in the reporting period increased by 11.1% reaching $17.433 billion, according to the report.

In the second quarter of the financial year, net earnings of the coffee shop chain surged by 34.

7% in annual terms amounting to $908.3 million. Starbucks' earnings per share grew to $0.79 from $0.58 the year before. The quarterly revenue increased by 14.2% to $8.719 billion, the report said.

The company opened a total of 464 new stores in the second quarter in comparison with 313 opened in the same period of the previous year, the document added.

Laxman Narasimhan, Starbucks' chief executive officer, said that the company's leadership now "has a clear line of sight into" its "growth headroom," as well as the opportunities to further enhance the business.

Related Topics

World Business Company Same From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM lauds FO, other organizations for safely evacua ..

PM lauds FO, other organizations for safely evacuating Pakistanis stranded in Su ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 3rd May 2023

2 hours ago
 e&amp; reports consolidated revenue of AED 13.0 bi ..

E&amp; reports consolidated revenue of AED 13.0 billion in Q1 2023

10 hours ago
 Sheraa sets stage for UAE&#039;s next generation o ..

Sheraa sets stage for UAE&#039;s next generation of entrepreneurs

11 hours ago
 Shurooq reveals new developments during their show ..

Shurooq reveals new developments during their showcase at ATM 2023

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.