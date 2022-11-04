UrduPoint.com

Starbucks' Net Income Declines Some 22% To $3.28Bln In Fiscal Year 2022 - Financial Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Net income of Starbucks, one of the world's largest chains of coffeehouses, declined 21.9% year-on-year to $3.282 billion in the fiscal year 2022, according to the company's financial report.

According to the report, the company's GAAP earnings were $2.83 per share, down from $3.54 compared to the previous year. Nevertheless, consolidated net revenues increased by 11% year-on-year to $32.3 billion.

In the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2022, the company faced a twofold decrease in net income to $878 million.

GAAP earnings were $0.76 per share against $1.49 per share in the prior year. Total net revenues increased by 3.3% to $8.414 billion, compared with a forecast of $8.33 billion.

The company opened 763 new stores in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2022, with the total number of stores amounting to 35,711. The United States and China account for 61% of Starbucks' stores.

Starbucks' shares are up 2.42% after the end of the trading session on Thursday.

