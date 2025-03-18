Starbucks Ordered To Pay $50m For Hot Tea Spill
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 09:10 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Starbucks has been ordered to pay $50 million to a customer who was burned when hot tea spilled on his lap at a California drive-through.
Lawyers for Michael Garcia said the server who handed him three super-sized drinks in February 2020 did not push one of them into the cardboard cupholder properly.
"After a hospitalization and multiple skin grafts, Michael has lived for five years with the disfigurement, pain, dysfunction, and psychological harm caused by the burns."
The firm, which specializes in no-win-no-fee claims, said Starbucks had denied responsibility for Garcia's suffering, but before a jury trial had offered to settle for $30 million.
However, the coffee giant balked at the demand for a public apology and a change in policy that Garcia wanted, so the case went to trial.
