Starbucks to Permanently Quit, Terminate Brand Presence in Russian Market - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) US coffee-shop giant Starbucks on Monday announced its decision to permanently quit the Russian market and terminate brand presence in the country in light of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

"Starbucks has made the decision to exit and no longer have a brand presence in the market. We will continue to support the nearly 2,000 green apron partners in Russia, including pay for six months and assistance for partners to transition to new opportunities outside of Starbucks."

Starbucks suspended all business operations in Russia in March, including halting shipments of all company products, in response to Moscow's special operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops. In response, the United States and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, including airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions. Numerous foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.