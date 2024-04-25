Open Menu

Starfish Control Program Improving Health Of Australia's Great Barrier Reef: Report

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Starfish control program improving health of Australia's Great Barrier Reef: report

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Efforts to control populations of damaging starfish on Australia's iconic Great Barrier Reef have resulted in improved reef health, research has found.

According to a study published by the Federal government-funded Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority (GBRMPA) on Thursday, coral cover in regions of the reef subjected to targeted crown-of-thorns starfish (COTS) control has increased by 44 percent.

Covered in thorns containing toxins that are venomous to humans and marine animals, an adult COTS can consume up to 10 square meters of coral every year.

Major outbreaks of COTS have been identified as a major cause of coral decline on the Great Barrier Reef over the last 40 years, prompting the establishment of the Crown-of-thorns Starfish Control Program by the federal government in 2011.

The new research found that during the most recent COTS outbreak on the reef from 2010-2022, starfish numbers were up to six times lower than during the 1998-2008 outbreak.

In areas where COTS were effectively suppressed, live coral cover grew by 44 percent during the 2010-2022 outbreak compared to declines of up to 37 percent during the previous outbreak.

Related Topics

Australia From Government

Recent Stories

Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women ..

Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..

30 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

12 hours ago
 Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet Colle ..

Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad

12 hours ago
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under ..

Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag

13 hours ago
 Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy ..

Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'

13 hours ago
 FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rain ..

FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE

13 hours ago
 Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after w ..

Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe

13 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

13 hours ago
 Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn e ..

Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros

13 hours ago

More Stories From World