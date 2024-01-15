Stark strike snatches late point for Bremen at Bochum

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) A long-range strike from Niklas Stark in the third minute of injury time snatched a point for Werder Bremen in a 1-1 draw at Bochum on Sunday.

Bochum looked on course for just their fourth win of the season after Patrick Osterhage produced a dipping stunner midway through the second half to break the deadlock.

With both teams hovering dangerously close to the relegation places at the season's halfway point, Bochum looked on course to grab three points and land a significant blow.

Stark had other ideas, unleashing a speculative shot from well outside the box, which took a heavy deflection off Osterhage, before bouncing in off the crossbar.

"Luckily it went in," Stark told DAZN.

The goal sparked Bremen into life, the visitors pushing for a winner in the final seconds as the clock wound down.

"The fact we scored the equaliser so late speaks for our team spirit," said Bremen manager Ole Werner.

The draw means Werder Bremen are unbeaten in their past four matches.

"It hurts like hell," Bochum midfielder Kevin Stoeger told DAZN.

Both sides finish the round on 17 points, with Bremen ahead on goal difference.

Later on Sunday, Borussia Moenchengladbach host this season's surprise package Stuttgart in the final match of the weekend.

Stuttgart can move to within four points of second-placed Bayern Munich with a win, but will be without talisman Serhou Guirassy, who is on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Guinea.